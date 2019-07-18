Warren Attacks PE Firms For 'Legalized Looting' With New Bill

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for greater regulation of private equity firms Thursday with legislation intended to quell what she dubbed the “legalized looting” of portfolio companies. Known as the Stop Wall Street Looting Act of 2019 and co-written by several fellow congressional Democrats, the bill would require private equity firms to take on the liabilities of companies they acquire, such as debt and pension obligations, and proposes other measures aimed at reducing the firms’ ability to cut and run from failing companies in their portfolio. "For far too long, Washington has looked the other way while private equity firms take...

