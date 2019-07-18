NTIA Asks FCC To Update Network Servicing Rules

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration asked the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday to launch a rulemaking to update the rules surrounding its Telecommunications Service Priority program, which lets certain registered groups get priority when telecom carriers are renovating or temporarily taking down their service lines. The NTIA said in its petition that telecoms looking to lower their costs have considering moving certain operations and administrative functions overseas, and that this could increase the risks that data from the TSP program could be exposed to foreign individuals or companies. "In light of this, to supplement the existing protections that limit disclosure...

