Palestine's Soccer Head Loses 1-Year Ban Appeal

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Palestine Football Association's president has lost his Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal challenging a one-year FIFA ban for his conduct in telling fans to burn Lionel Messi shirts to protest the soccer legend's plans to play a match with Israel. CAS on Thursday affirmed the international soccer governing body's decision to bar Jibril Rajoub from attending matches for 12 months for "inciting hatred and violence" against Messi after Argentina's team agreed to a friendly match with Israel. The game ultimately didn't happen. The panel concluded that Rajoub didn't establish any procedural violations had occurred during the FIFA proceedings, nor that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS