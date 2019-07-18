Ambiguous Conviction Can't Support Deportation: 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit found on Thursday that, under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, an immigrant cannot be denied deportation relief on the basis of a conviction that is ambiguous about the nature of the underlying offense. The judges determined that Aracely Marinelarena, a Mexican national, did not commit an offense that disqualified her from cancellation of removal. Her California conspiracy conviction, which covers any act of conspiracy, did not specifically describe a federal controlled substance offense mandating her deportation, they said. The full court reversed its 2012 decision in the case Young v. Holder, finding that it was inconsistent with the...

