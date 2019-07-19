Wash. High Court Gives Special Protection To In-House Attys

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that in-house attorneys are allowed to sue their employers, despite attorney ethics rules that would otherwise prohibit such suits, saying that the state's ethics rules have not kept up with the modern realities of the practice of law. The divided decision on Thursday allowed a suit by Jared Karstetter against his former longtime employer, the King County Corrections Guild, a union representing corrections employees, with the majority saying that in-house employees are in a unique situation that exempts them from the usual rules allowing a client to dismiss an attorney at any time and for...

