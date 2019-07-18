Texas Doc, Health Service Group Must Face Med Mal Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A woman who sued a Texas physician and practice group for failing to diagnose a post-surgery vitamin deficiency that she claims caused her neurological problems will continue her suit after a state appeals court rejected the doctor’s appeal Thursday. Appellate Judge Gregory T. Perkes affirmed the lower court’s decision that Maria Montemayor’s expert reports satisfied state requirements, dismissing the arguments of Dr. Jason R. Phillips and APC Home Health Service, who said the trial court should have tossed the suit because the expert reports were inadequate and contradictory, according to the opinion. Montemayor brought a health care liability suit against Phillips,...

