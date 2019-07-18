Open Road Films Seeks Approval Of Ch. 11 Plan Docs

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt movie distribution company Open Road Films LLC asked a Delaware court to approve its Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement Thursday, saying the document lays out how it plans to distribute its remaining assets as part of a liquidation. In the motion, Open Road said it closed an $85 million sale of its film rights assets in December and its proposed plan of liquidation would provide creditors with recoveries from the cash proceeds of that transaction. The disclosure statement outlines how that cash will be doled out to creditor groups under the plan, which the debtor said resulted from a global...

