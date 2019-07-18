DOL Contract Watchdog Gets $6.6M Bias Win Over Enterprise

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor judge ordered Enterprise Rent-a-Car's Baltimore unit to pay $6.6 million to a class of black applicants he found were unfairly denied jobs based on their race, and blocked the car rental service from getting government contracts until it cleans up its act. Administrative Law Judge Morris D. Davis said the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which audits and sues government contractors for job bias, showed that Enterprise's Baltimore office rejected 182 more black applicants for its management training program than it should have from 2007 to 2018 despite applying seemingly neutral job criteria....

