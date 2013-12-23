Mitsubishi, Corning Get Judge's Nod In Auto Parts Cartel Deal

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday granted preliminary approval to two agreements totaling roughly $10.5 million to resolve claims in proposed class actions by auto dealers against Mitsubishi, Corning Inc., and a Japanese subsidiary that they colluded with other manufacturers to fix prices on car parts sold to U.S. automakers. U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani said she would schedule hearings for final approval of the deals. Mitsubishi agreed to settle for $2.1 million over allegations that it conspired to fix prices for vehicle air conditioning systems. Corning is looking to shell out $8.4 million to resolve claims it was involved...

