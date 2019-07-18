Carlton Fields Switched Sides In Transaction, Suit Says

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The trustee of a bankrupt title insurance company has filed a suit in Florida state court against Carlton Fields accusing the law firm of sending the company into insolvency by setting up a joint venture then jumping ship to represent the company’s partner. In a complaint filed earlier this week liquidating trustee Daniel Stermer accused Carlton Fields of breaching its fiduciary duty to ATIF Inc. by advising it to enter into a joint venture that ultimately resulted in Old Republic National Title Holding Company taking control of nearly all of its assets, then taking on Old Republic as a client without...

