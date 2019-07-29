Outgoing FCBA President Says Authenticity Is Top Priority

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- As the outgoing president of the Federal Communications Bar Association, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP special counsel Lee Petro has a unique vantage point into the challenges and opportunities of practicing telecom law. The Michigan State University and Catholic University graduate headed the volunteer professional association for the past year and said the experience taught him to lead by creating a platform for others to accomplish their goals. Petro recently sat down with Law360 to talk about how attorneys can carve out their own niche in a competitive field by being authentic and how bar members can stay collegial by working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS