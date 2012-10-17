BU Loses Bid To Reinstate $14M LED Patent Win

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday shut down Boston University’s bid to reinstate a $14 million patent infringement verdict against three LED manufacturers that was overturned by the Federal Circuit last year. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris cited “several” reasons for rejecting the university’s request to undo the Federal Circuit ruling in the case over U.S. Patent No. 5,686,738, which covers a certain way of growing layers on a semiconductor, in this case an LED. Judge Saris said the university had asked for the court to overturn the decision based on a federal court rule meant to correct “a clerical...

