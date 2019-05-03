Salesforce Can't Move Sex Trafficking Suit To Federal Court

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Tech giant Salesforce.com couldn't convince a federal judge in Texas that a lawsuit alleging it helped Backpage.com profit from sex trafficking should stay in federal court, despite its argument the plaintiff included hotels as defendants in the case specifically to keep the case in state court. Senior U.S. District Judge Sim Lake on Thursday sided with plaintiff Jane Doe #4 and sent the case back to Harris County District Court where it was originally filed in February 2018. Doe sued Backpage and various entities that operate Motel 6 properties in Texas, then added Salesforce as a defendant in April. Salesforce removed the...

