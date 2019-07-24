Greenberg Traurig Nabs Orrick Employment Pro In Calif.

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 2:51 AM BST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has boosted its labor and employment footprint in California by nabbing a 30-year Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP veteran as a shareholder in the Golden State. New Greenberg Traurig shareholder Timothy Long will split his time between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the firm said in an announcement July 18. Long told Law360 on Tuesday that Greenberg Traurig is more geographically spread out than Orrick, which he said better positions him to help his clients. "I serve clients who are national clients who have problems not just in California but outside California," Long said. "One thing that that drew...

