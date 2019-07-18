Pa. Atty Faces Federal Charges Over Client Diversion Scheme

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Philadelphia-area personal injury attorney with mail fraud, claiming he secretly referred clients of his longtime personal injury firm to outside attorneys in exchange for a substantial cut of their fees and defrauded his firm out of $4.2 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Neil I. Mittin, 64, was charged by information with one count of mail fraud after a decade of allegedly stealing clients away from his unnamed employer, for whom he'd worked for 38 years, the DOJ said in a statement. All told, Mittin is accused of pilfering about $4.2 million in legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS