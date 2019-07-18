Warren Buffett-Backed Insurer To Pay $3M To End NY Probe

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A workers' compensation insurer owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to pay $3 million to end an investigation by New York's Department of Financial Services into the alleged sale of unauthorized insurance products, the agency announced Thursday. Applied Underwriters Inc. voluntarily stopped offering the purportedly illegal products after the DFS started its probe, but the company will still pay the $3 million in addition to providing yearly reports to the regulator on its compliance with the terms of the deal, according to a copy of a consent order published on the DFS website. The products at issue were workers'...

