Anti-Tax Group Defends Challenge To Calif. Auto-IRA Program

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- An anti-tax group urged a California federal judge not to toss its challenge to a state program that automatically funnels a portion of private sector workers' earnings into individual retirement accounts unless they opt out, arguing the program is preempted by federal benefits law. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association hit back Thursday at the state-run CalSavers Retirement Savings Program’s motion to dismiss the group's amended complaint, saying the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act preempts the program. The association said that by moving forward with the program, the state has waded into the field of private retirement savings, which is an...

