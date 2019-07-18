King & Spalding Guide Cortland In $1.2B Canadian REIT Deal

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of the Atlanta-based apartment complex owner Cortland Partners LLC has stuck a deal with the help of King & Spalding LLP counsel to acquire the Vancouver, British Columbia-based real estate investment trust company Pure Multi-Family for $1.2 billion, the companies announced Thursday. Under the deal, Cortland will acquire all of Pure Multi-Family's outstanding Class A shares for $7.61. The all-cash transaction is not subject to due diligence and it is backed by Cortland's $50 million reverse termination fee, according to the companies. The deal was struck after Scotiabank conducted a 15-month review of Pure Multi-Family and contacted approximately 90...

