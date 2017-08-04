EpiPen Buyers Target Mylan CEO After Teva Disclosures

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Consumers are demanding another deposition of Mylan’s CEO as part of multidistrict litigation over skyrocketing EpiPen prices, citing allegedly incriminating documents produced by Teva Pharmaceuticals in recent weeks. In a motion Thursday, the EpiPen consumers requested a “second, limited deposition” of Mylan Inc. CEO Heather Bresch “based on highly inculpatory documents” produced by Teva shortly after a class certification hearing last month. The consumers filed their motion under seal but briefly described their request and the documents in a public docket entry. Mylan said in a statement Tuesday that it "strongly disputes the inappropriate and inflammatory title of the [motion] as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS