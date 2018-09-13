FDCPA Time Limit Is Year From Incident, Feds Tell Justices

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm the Third Circuit’s determination that the one-year time limit for launching Fair Debt Collection Practices Act lawsuits starts when the alleged wrongdoing occurs, not when it is discovered. Kevin Rotkiske waited too long to file a lawsuit alleging that New Jersey-based attorney Paul Klemm served a collection claim on the wrong person, as the statute is clear that the one-year clock starts ticking when the alleged improper conduct occurred, according to an amicus brief filed Thursday in the case by the federal government. “Contrary to petitioner’s contention, this court has...

