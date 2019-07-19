Man With Schizophrenia Got Fair Removal Hearing: 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday let stand a deportation order against a Haitian man with schizophrenia, saying a judge had properly followed necessary safeguards during his immigration proceedings. A three-judge panel ruled that an immigration judge considering deportation relief for Jordany Pierre-Paul, the son of an asylee who has lived in the U.S. since 2001, did not deny him due process after he was found to be mentally incompetent in court. "We see no variance from the procedural safeguards that amounts to due process violations," U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote for the panel. Pierre-Paul entered the U.S. in 2001...

