Ex-BHS Owner Loses £10M Pension Scheme Appeal

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 8:08 PM BST) -- A U.K. tribunal on Friday tossed Dominic Chappell's appeal challenging a £10 million ($12.5 million) demand from The Pensions Regulator, saying the former BHS retail chain owner "took no serious steps" to follow through with his case. The decision by Upper Tribunal Judge Timothy Herrington strikes a December application from Chappell to reinstate his appeal, which had been automatically struck in November after the businessman submitted a court filing without the required list of documents that he planned to use in his challenge. The watchdog had demanded the businessman pay up for the impact of the chain's collapse on the company's...

