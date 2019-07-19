Don’t Miss It: Mayer Brown, Hogan Lovells Lead Hot Deals

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Mayer Brown and Hogan Lovells. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Mayer Brown, Hogan Lovells Lead Prologis’ $3.99B IPT Buy Prologis, led by Mayer Brown, on July 15 unveiled a $3.99 billion cash deal for Hogan Lovells client Industrial Property Trust Inc., the sponsored investment platform of real estate investment manager and development firm Black Creek Group. The deal will give California-based Prologis Inc. access to the 236 properties owned by IPT across 24...

