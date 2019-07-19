Ex-NSA Contractor Gets 9 Years For Classified Doc Theft

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A former National Security Agency contractor was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday after amassing a hoard of top-secret and other classified documents over the course of roughly two decades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. At a hearing in Maryland federal court, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced 54-year-old Harold T. Martin III to 108 months in prison, followed by another 36 months of supervised release, according to the court record. The sentence was in line with an agreement previously reached between Martin and federal prosecutors, as part of which Martin agreed to plead guilty to a...

