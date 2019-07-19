Fla. High Court Won't Reinstate Smoker's $46.5M Verdict

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal of a decision overturning a $46.5 million verdict for a now-deceased smoker in an Engle progeny trial against R.J. Reynolds. The Supreme Court said late Thursday it will not accept jurisdiction in the case of smoker Thomas Ryan, who won $21.5 million in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages in 2015, before he died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The high court's decision leaves in place a Fourth District Court of Appeal decision overturning the verdict because the surgeon general's reports used in the trial against the tobacco company...

