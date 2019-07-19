Research Refutes J&J Talc Asbestos Claims, Jury Hears

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (July 19, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- An attorney defending Johnson & Johnson against claims its talcum powder caused mesothelioma pressed an environmental health expert on Friday to acknowledge research to the contrary, highlighting for a New Jersey jury asbestos studies by scientists and the company’s sophisticated quality control and asbestos detection methods. Continuing a cross-examination that began Tuesday in the Middlesex County courtroom of Superior Court Ana C. Viscomi, J&J attorney Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and the plaintiffs’ expert, scientist James Webber, often espoused competing takes on topics ranging from the definition of asbestos with respect to toxic exposure to the results of...

