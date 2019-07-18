Omnicell Stock Drop Followed Short Seller’s Report, Suit Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Medication automator Omnicell was hit with a proposed investor class action in California federal court over a 13% stock drop following a critical report on the company's financials from a research group that was positioned to short the stock. Frank Bursick, an Omnicell investor who said he purchased 100 shares of Omnicell stocks at a price of $86.20 each on June 26, claimed in his suit on Thursday that the July 11 release of the report, which is titled “Ominous Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Delays the Inevitable” and authored by ​GlassHouse Research LLC, drove a $11.41 drop in the price of the...

