NH Justices Back Block Of Eversource Hydropower Project

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire state regulators were within their authority to reject Eversource Energy's proposal for the primary portion of a $1.6 billion power line project intended to ship Canadian hydroelectricity to Massachusetts, the state's Supreme Court held Friday. The court backed a decision by the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee to block New England utility giant Eversource's proposal to build hundreds of miles of power and transmission lines through the state. Eversource owns the New Hampshire portion of the proposed Northern Pass project, a 192-mile, 1,090-megawatt transmission line that would connect Quebec-owned public utility Hydro-Quebec's electrical system with New England's electrical grid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS