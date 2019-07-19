Deals Rumor Mill: Cummins, Coface, Atlantis

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Cummins Inc. has made an offer for MAN Energy Solutions, Reuters reported on Friday. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that Volkswagen AG, MAN's owner, and diesel engine maker Cummins have already held talks about a deal. According to the report, the German carmaker said earlier this year that it was mulling a partnership or a sale of the unit. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC has offered to buy French credit insurer Coface SA, Reuters reported on Friday. According to the report, the talks are still in a preliminary phase. The report stated that the deal would cash out French...

