Texas Nurses Told To Go It Alone Or Drop Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ordered San Antonio registered nurses to either drop their proposed class action or individually pursue antitrust claims that three area hospital systems colluded to suppress staffers' salaries. U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia's ruling Wednesday followed the Fifth Circuit's denial of the nurses' request to appeal his January decision rejecting their request for class certification. "At this juncture, the named plaintiffs must decide whether they intend to pursue their claims individually or voluntarily dismiss them," the judge ordered, giving them until Aug. 5 to do so. If they choose to pursue their claims individually to recover alleged...

