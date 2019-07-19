Sens. Seek Info On Appraiser In Easement Donation Probe

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee lawmakers said Friday they requested information from an Alabama real estate licensing board about an appraiser who is alleged to have participated in abusive conservation easement transactions that resulted in $1.8 billion in federal tax deductions. Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked the Alabama Real Estate Appraisers Board for information related to Claud Clark III, who is alleged in a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice to have participated in a conservation easement scheme and surrendered his appraiser's license earlier this year. “The committee seeks information regarding the...

