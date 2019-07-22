NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 9:42 PM BST) -- Meister Seelig, Mintz Levin, Cadwalader and various other law firms guided the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records last week, a group of transactions topped by a nearly $160 million Manhattan matter. Meister Seelig & Fein LLP helped a venture of The Dermot Co. with its $159.5 million purchase of a Manhattan apartment building and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC assisted the seller on that deal, while Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP landed lender-side work on the transaction. Meanwhile, Akerman LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP also helped out on one of...

