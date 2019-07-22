Real Estate Rumors: Gatsby, National Securities, Longpoint

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Gatsby Enterprises has purchased a Miami office building from Deutsche Bank entity RREEF for $125.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 800 Brickell, which has 209,122 square feet as well as a nine-story parking garage, Real Deal said. The property is currently 71% leased, according to the report. Investment bank National Securities Corp. has inked a deal to lease 11,101 square feet of space in New York's financial district, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The firm is taking space at 5 Hanover Square, a CIM Group building, and the...

