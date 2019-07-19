Rig Worker 'Engulfed In Flames' Sues Houston Equipment Co.

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A man who was seriously injured while working on an offshore oil rig platform when a flash fire ignited has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the piece of equipment he believes started the blaze, seeking more than $1 million in damages. Steven Hillestad, who lives in Louisiana, filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court on Thursday against Houston-based Exterran Energy Solutions LP. Hillestad told the court in his petition that Exterran's shoddy work in making and installing the “heater treater” on the platform caused his injuries. A heater treater is a piece of equipment that helps separate water...

