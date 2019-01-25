Wells Fargo Must Face Bad Faith Claim In Loan Fees Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has escaped all but one allegation of bad faith in a proposed class action accusing the bank of charging two loan borrowers unauthorized fees on their home equity line of credit, according to a New Jersey federal court. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler explained on Friday that Dolores T. Zirbser and Bruce Jon Spalla only needed to show that the bank denied them a benefit owed to them in their loan contract to pursue their bad faith claim, which they did by pleading the bank charged them fees not outlined in their original agreement. "Taking all inferences in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS