Tennis Player Wins Appeal Of French Open Match Sanction

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The director of the Grand Slam Board on Friday reversed a sanction for professional tennis player Anna Tatishvili that was imposed for her failure to meet a “professional standard” after she lost her opening match at the 2019 French Open upon her return from injury. The Grand Slam Board had sanctioned Tatishvili after the French Open tournament referee, in consultation with Grand Slam supervisors, found she was “not sufficiently prepared to play a Grand Slam.” She lost in just 55 minutes in her first match in nearly three years after an injury. As a result, she was forced to forfeit the...

