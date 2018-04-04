Fed. Circ. Revives Suit Alleging Air Force Contaminated Water

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived two California water districts' case over hexavalent chromium contamination allegedly stemming from a local U.S. Air Force base, saying a lower court had misclassified their claims as a regulatory taking dispute instead of a physical taking case. Rio Linda Elverta Community Water District and Sacramento Suburban Water District's takings claims were not based on the alleged violation of a California water contamination standard that had been overturned by a state court, as the U.S. Court of Federal Claims had ruled, but instead on the actual physical contamination of their water supplies, the circuit court found....

