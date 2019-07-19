FCC Mulling Customer Opt-Outs For Wireless Carriers' Texts

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is considering whether to allow cell service customers to opt out of all texts from their providers after an AT&T customer complained the carrier wouldn’t stop sending frequent, unwanted messages about his data usage and bills. While those texts are currently covered by the wireless carrier exemption of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act — which allows providers to contact their own customers whether or not they’ve provided consent — the agency put out a call for comments Thursday on whether customers should be entitled to demand the messages stop . The move stems from petition filed earlier...

