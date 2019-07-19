Pa. Man's $3.5M Award Over Missed Heart Disease Upheld

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Friday affirmed a jury’s decision to award $3.5 million in a suit accusing a hospital of failing to timely diagnose a man’s heart disease, saying certain medical expert testimony was not required. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld the verdict in favor of patient Frederick Macosky in a suit accusing Wilkes-Barre General Hospital of failing to properly inform him of abnormal results from a heart monitoring test known as an echocardiogram, which prevented timely treatment of Macosky’s heart disease and caused an increased risk of harm and worsened his medical condition. The suit had also named...

