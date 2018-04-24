DC Circ. Refuses To Publish Sovereign Immunity Ruling

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit declined Friday to reclassify its decision shooting down Ukraine’s sovereign immunity defense in an enforcement action, rejecting a request by a London-based asset manager that is trying to enforce a €128 million ($143.8 million) arbitral award against Spain in a separate suit. The appeals court denied a plea by London-based Eiser Infrastructure Ltd. and Energia Solar Luxembourg SARL, which the asset manager owns, to publish an unpublished May decision declining to release Ukraine from Russian energy company PAO Tatneft’s litigation seeking to enforce a $112 million arbitral award. The D.C. Circuit’s conclusion that Ukraine lacked sovereign immunity will...

