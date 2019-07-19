Targeted Ransomware Attacks Soar, Symantec Reports

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The number of targeted ransomware attacks has skyrocketed in the past year as new attackers have increasingly emerged, cybersecurity giant Symantec Corp. said in a recent report. While as recently as January 2017, just two organizations a month were being targeted with ransomware attacks, that figure recently has surged to more than 50 organizations a month, according to Symantec's report that was published on Thursday, which notes that the figure may be even higher. "Ransomware continues to be one of the most dangerous cyber crime threats facing any organization," Symantec said, adding that "while ransomware remains highly prevalent, the nature of...

