Geico Liable For Totaled Car Fees In Fla. Class Action

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Florida drivers who totaled their cars are entitled to title and license plate fees from Geico, a federal judge ruled Friday, saying the payments are part of the vehicles’ replacement costs under the insurer’s policy. Five plaintiffs, as well as class members, are entitled to about $80 in damages each, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron said. The class includes other Florida Geico policyholders who totaled their vehicles without receiving payment for regulatory fees for the loss of their vehicles, according to the 2017 complaint. “Courts have found that replacement cost includes items such as a contractor’s overhead and profit, sales...

