Palm Beach Sheriff To Probe Epstein Work Release

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday an internal investigation into the Florida department’s supervision of financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was jailed there a decade ago on sex crime charges, after a lawyer for some of Epstein's alleged victims implied the accused child rapist had abused the privileges of his work release. Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a news release that he “takes these matters very seriously” and is seeking to find out if the officers assigned to supervise Epstein "violated any agency rules and regulations" with respect to the work release program. "All aspects of...

