Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unlawful Pain Pill Sales Undeniable, Opioid MDL Counties Say

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Seeking a leg up in an upcoming bellwether trial, Ohio counties in the multidistrict opioid litigation are asserting that drug companies sold highly addictive painkillers with such clear disregard for illicit use that they can’t credibly deny violating federal law.

The assertion in a 156-page motion for partial summary judgment filed Friday urged U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster of the Northern District of Ohio to find that drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies flouted their duties under the Controlled Substances Act to report suspicious opioid orders and refuse to ship them.

“Because the defendants’ failure to meet the obligations placed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 8, 2017

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®