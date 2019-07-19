Brand Battles: Tinder Tightens Grip On 'Swipe' Trademark

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Tinder takes a swipe at a smaller company's “Swiped-Out” trademark, golf legend Jack Nicklaus defends his "Golden Bear" logo, and BMW finds itself in a "Mini" dispute with Macy's. 'Swipe' Fight Match Group, the owner of the dating app Tinder, is continuing to take steps to make sure it has exclusive control over the word “swipe” when it comes to dating apps. Already embroiled in a lawsuit over the term with its biggest rival, the dating giant asked the board this week to block a company called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS