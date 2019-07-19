NY Manufacturer, Owner Owe $1.2M For $22M Cleanup

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A small New York manufacturer and its founder agreed Friday to pay the federal government about $1.2 million for remediation and monitoring after the company dumped toxic chemicals for two decades, requiring a Superfund cleanup that has cost $22 million thus far. Hopewell Precision Inc. will pay $283,950, while John B. Budd, who founded the company around 1970 and owned or controlled it until 1991, will pay $963,750, according to a pair of consent decrees signed the same day that federal prosecutors in New York filed a complaint detailing alleged contamination in the 1970s and 1980s. The government said that the...

