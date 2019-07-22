Staple Imports From China May Harm US Producers, ITC Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Imports of heavy-duty staples from China may be threatening American producers, according to an announcement from the U.S. International Trade Commission, which said the products are possibly being subsidized and sold at less than fair value. The finding, released Friday, allows the U.S. Department of Commerce to continue anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into the Chinese imports, the ITC said, while closing the book on similar investigations into "negligible" staple imports from South Korea and Taiwan. "[T]here is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of collated steel staples from China that are allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS