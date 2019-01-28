Model Gigi Hadid Escapes Copyright Suit Over Instagram Pic

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Supermodel Gigi Hadid has escaped a copyright suit against her for posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram, after a New York federal judge on Thursday found that the company that owns the photo failed to obtain a registered copyright in the photo before bringing the suit. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen granted Hadid's bid to toss the suit after determining that Xclusive-Lee Inc., which sued the model in January, was only able to claim that it had applied for copyright registration of the photo in question, not that it was actually granted registration. Mere application is not enough to...

