Ill. Atty Says Sanctions Should Be Dropped Over Mix-Up

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The attorney for former Segerdahl Corp. employees accused of misappropriating trade secrets asked an Illinois federal judge on Friday to reconsider sanctions imposed against him, saying they were only granted because of a deadline mix-up.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman found three days earlier that attorney Keith A. Vogt should have stopped pursuing defamation counterclaims against Segerdahl's CEO when it was clear they were unsupported by any evidence. She awarded Segerdahl the costs of preparing a motion for summary judgment and the sanctions bid, saying Vogt failed to dismiss before the last day for summary motions.

On Friday, Vogt argued...

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

890(Other Statutory Actions)

Date Filed

April 21, 2017

