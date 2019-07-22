Lack Of Injury Thwarts 11th Circ. Challenge To TSA Scans

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit grounded a privacy advocate's lawsuit challenging a Transportation Security Administration policy requiring certain airline passengers to pass through advanced imaging technology scanners, ruling Friday that he failed to show an injury that would allow him to bring his claim. In a 31-page published opinion, the Eleventh Circuit said Jonathan Corbett, who filed his challenge in 2015, had failed to establish an injury in fact because the likelihood of the TSA policy causing him a future constitutional injury was too speculative. “We recognize there’s a chance that he might be selected in the future, based on the random selection...

